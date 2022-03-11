Attorney General Ken Paxton announces the latest win in several challenges to Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8), also known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” which bans abortions after an unborn child’s heartbeat can be detected. Following a certification of the state law question from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Texas Supreme Court held that Texas law does not authorize state officials to directly or indirectly enforce SB8. Under the statute’s plain language, it can only be enforced by private parties bringing private civil enforcement actions.

“This is a win for thousands of unborn Texans and I’m proud to defend those who do not yet have a voice,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will fight relentlessly to stop gruesome abortion practices from taking more innocent lives.”

SB8 was brought to fruition by Texas lawmakers to protect unborn children with beating hearts. The new law has already saved almost 20,000 lives since it was enacted on September 1, 2021.

To read the SCOTEX opinion click here.