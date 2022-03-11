Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,500 in the last 365 days.

MLG and Democrats conspire to change election law and spend pork funds

Santa Fe – According to credible sources, House and Senate Democrats are now in secret negotiations with the Governor to convene a special session. After facing the embarrassment of a historic veto override in a legislature-led extraordinary session, the Governor has convened with Democrats, without public input, to garner the support of enough Democrats to end their pursuit of an extraordinary session. Instead, she will call a special session and the unhappy Democrats will re-introduce the Junior Appropriations Bill, which she will now sign, in order to avoid having her veto overridden and public acknowledgement of Democrat’s loss in confidence of the administration. In addition to addressing the Governor’s veto of the Junior Appropriations Bill, secret discussions are taking place to revive the controversial election code changes and hydrogen hub legislation that were defeated just weeks ago.

“It is obvious that Lujan Grisham doesn’t believe that she can win re-election without changing our election laws just months before New Mexican voters are set to decide if she has done a good enough job to stay in office,” said House Republican Whip Rod Montoya (Farmington). “It is time for the governor and Democrat leaders in the House and Senate to stop the secret backroom dealing. Their actions reek of the corruption and politics New Mexicans have grown tired of.”

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

MLG and Democrats conspire to change election law and spend pork funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.