Public Open House Scheduled for Sioux Falls 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) Construction Project

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Media Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The city of Sioux Falls, in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), will host a public open house on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Empire Mall (5000 Empire Mall) to provide information on the construction of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). For the most convenient access to the open house, please use the northeast door near JCPenney and Red Robin.

The DDI will be constructed at the intersection of I-29 and 41st Street (exit 77). Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2022 and continue through 2023. Information about the project and construction phasing will be shared at the open house.

Members of the project team will be available for one-on-one conversations and to answer questions. More information about this project can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/41st-ddi and by following the hashtag #41stDDI on social media.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

Contacts: Kirk Henderson, SDDOT Project Engineer, at kirk.henderson@state.sd.us or 1-605-367-5680 Tallon Cazer, city of Sioux Falls, at tcazer@siouxfalls.org or 1-605-367-8609

