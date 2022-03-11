SDDOT Holding Public Meeting for Shoulder Widening Project on U.S. Highway 18 in Hutchinson County

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 11, 2022

Contact: Gregory Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Nathan Schulte at 605-668-2929

OLIVET, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 6 p.m. to inform area residents about the U.S. Highway 18 shoulder widening project which extends from the James River to U.S. Highway 81 in Hutchinson County. The public meeting open house will be held at the Hutchinson County Courthouse (201 W. Mentor Street) in Olivet. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the project schedule and process. A short presentation will be shared at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional details about the project, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1745. The website also allows for online written questions to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Thursday, April 14, 2022. Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

