2022-03-10 14:28:58.863 $62,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Nodaway County

A $62,000 Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash prize from the March 2 drawing has been claimed in the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office. The winning ticket was sold at Trex Mart, 10043 Highway 71, in Clearmont.

The winning numbers on March 2 were 10, 25, 30, 34 and 38.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $89,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Nodaway County won more than $1.5 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $167,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $4.3 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.  

