Noah A Waters III Announces Launch of New Non-Profit Mental Illness Charity: Mental Illness Advocacy, #MIA

Noah A. Waters III is pleased to announce the launch of his new mental illness charity, Mental Illness Advocacy (#MIA), a non-profit foundation created to eradicate the stigma around the need to ask for help and asking for help without any fear. The foundation will provide a network of mental health professionals and other advocates who can anonymously help individuals in crisis by means of a virtual phone bank, and will also assist with media that deals with mental health and mental illness issues.As a screenwriter, film director, line producer, cinematic educator/mentor in the film and TV industry, as well as a stand-up comedian, Noah has now taken on the role of a mental illness advocate. As he sees it, the role of an advocate is someone who cares for or has an empathetic relation to the mental illness community and fights for awareness, but hates the title of "mental health influencer."Having suffered from mental illness, emotional problems, and learning difficulties himself since he was a toddler, Noah fervently wishes that someone had made it clear to him that needing help and asking for help is not a moment of weakness."Asking for help is actually a power move," he says. "It is you literally bettering yourself, which in turn, helps you better others. That is what I want to do with #MIA. How do we tear down the stigma, how do we create media that truly represents the diversity and severity of mental illness, how do we set up a system where it is simple, painless, and completely anonymous to reach out for help when you are in crisis?"For more information about this remarkable new initiative, visit the website at https://miahelp.club/ About Noah A Waters IIINoah A Waters III is a 32nd Degree Freemason, a knighted member of the Knights Templar as well as many other orders', a combat veteran with experience as a Mercenary and a US army soldier, a filmmaker, a screenwriter, a mental illness advocate, a musician, a cinematic educator and mentor, a stand-up comedian, as well as a member of the historic American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood, California. He also runs Flawless Arts INC a film, TV and NFT production company, a filmmaking and screenwriting mentor with Women of Color, BEAR THE TORCH, and the Artistic Standard Television, #MIA or Mental Health Advocacy, and Fun With Filmmakers which is an organization about bettering the filmmaking community by educating up and coming storytellers.About #MIA#MIA or Mental Health Advocacy is a support, outreach, and awareness-spreading non-profit foundation founded by Noah A. Waters III. Dedicated to removing the stigma around asking for help with mental illness, the foundation creates media to demonstrate the diversity and severity of mental illness, and provides a support call line that is simple and anonymous to use.Noah is available for interviews both in person and virtually depending on his travel schedule. If you are interested in helping with #MIA or his filmmaking education efforts, please reach out to him or his team.