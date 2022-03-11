Secretary of State Certifies Names of Candidates for Primary Election

Friday, March 11, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Today, in accordance with state law, Secretary of State John H. Merrill has certified to the county probate judges the names of Republican and Democratic candidates and the constitutional amendment for the May 24th Primary Election.
If you need more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.
