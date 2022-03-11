Statement From Governor Ducey On Today's Maricopa County Superior Court Ruling On Prop 208

PHOENIX⁠ — Governor Doug Ducey today released a statement in response to the Maricopa County Superior Court ruling on Prop 208.

"This ruling is a win for Arizona taxpayers. It’s another step in undoing the damage of Prop 208 and making sure we continue to benefit from having the lowest flat income tax rate in the nation.

"While we expect the ruling may be appealed, we are confident the Arizona Supreme Court will find 208 unconstitutional, as they did last year. Arizona is – and will remain – a state that knows how to prioritize education while keeping taxes low and attracting jobs."

