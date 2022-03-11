David and Goliath Battle Continues in the U.S. Federal Claims Court

Will there be Justice for the African-American who alleges that she is the inventor of today's Internet ?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The day to day headlines continue : the fog of war in Ukraine , to wear or not wear covid19 masks , and the increase in inflation . Dorothy M. Hartman , an African -American woman who alleges that she has suffered behind the scenes for the past 30 years because of the government's theft of her intellectual property that led to the modern day Internet and worldwide web insists that the starting story about inflation is being swept under the rug . Ms. Hartman who of course plays David in this scenario could hardly be anyone else as she alleges that the federal government has been overwhelming in its influence and presence in her life with its illegal taking of her property called the Accessing Accessibility Process. She alleges that this has led to the ruining of her life and damages to her well being . Although she has tried several times to litigate this issue in the courts , thus far her case has either been dismissed by appellate courts or not reviewed by the Supreme Court when she filed Writs of Certiorari and a Writ of Mandamus .The government has all of the power and now because of the version of the Internet that she alleges is her contribution , it can communicate with its people here or entertain leaders from around the world in video conferencing . Hartman , who is a retired science teacher and inventor is the former CEO of ABFYSellers Group. She alleges that it was her ideas that made Telecommunications and Ecommerce so successful . Although the government and the tech companies built the Internet Hartman claims that it was her ideas that made it into the success that it is today . Most people have become aware that the Internet changed in the early 90's and that it emerged and was introduced by Al Gore as the Information Superhighway but Hartman alleges that what is being hidden is that the new version of the Internet was the result of the federal government using her proposals , entitled the " Feasibility of Accessing Accessibility " where she taught with her years as a science educator how to use Cyberspace that has always been latent in computers since their inception in such a way as to have billions of customers "online" simultaneously . That was not possible with the previous Internet or what is referred to as Internet 1 or the Arpanet . The pioneers for that one were Vinton Cerf and Frank Kahn .However Ms. Hartman alleges that Mr. Cerf and Kahn are not the pioneers for this one , the one you are using now and have been since the transformation in 1990-1991 . Most people living today have never used the Internet 1 or the Arpanet . However , Hartman says the government would like you to believe that today's Internet is just a continuation of the previous Arpanet .This woman who has suffered tremendous loss including thus far the loss of her legacy as the inventor of the greatest invention of the 20th Century is suing for Justice in the United States Court for Federal Claims. The Case is only accessible through Pacer.gov and the Case Number is 21-2214 , Hartman vs. United States . The Inventor feels as though the Public deserves a Public Trial because this fact more than any other topic in today's news is the real reason for the start of this wave of Inflation .After using her ideas to transform the Internet in the 1990's first calling it the Information Superhighway and then the Internet , the Telecom and Ecommerce boom really took off . This resulted in a tremendous surge in commerce and the economy . Many millionaires , and even some billionaires , and now trillionaires have resulted from this increase . Many lawmakers including congress people and politicians participated in getting very rich from insider trading . Hartman alleges the unequal distribution of wealth between the oligarchs who probably own about 95% of the wealth to 5% ownership by the rest of the population was the real start of inflation and that the other topics have increasingly made matters worse . The Inventor has suffered grief and tremendous loss and therefore is suing the federal government . She claims that her contract or participation in the Small Business Innovation Research [ SBIR ] program was a bad one for her and has involved her in a 30 year quest for Justice .Telecommunications and Ecommerce brought a wave of economic profits . This modern version of the Internet was declared a Utility by President Obama in 2016 . Dorothy M. Hartman alleges the tech companies program and build computers , phones , and games or deal in AI . Many of them sell ads or host social media platforms . " However" , says the inventor "if you sold phones , computers , ads for $500 a piece hypothetically to billions of people online you also would be very rich .This leads to great enrichment ." It was the ideas from my intellectual property that the government used to make it possible for billions to be online simultaneously." The inventor , a black disabled woman feels she deserves recognition and compensation as none of it would have been possible without her contributions and that she should be credited as any other inventor . Instead she has suffered intense persecution and loss. That is the secret that the Internet under the Biden administration continues to keep hidden and that is why David in this Scenario is suing Goliath . You can access the case in Pacer . gov and pay a fee of about 10 cents a page to view or download .