NH Wildlife Journal Features Salmon Trolling, Piping Plovers, and Search and Rescue Volunteers

Concord, NH – In the newest issue of New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (March/April 2022), we asked Retired Conservation Officer Tim Acerno to talk about search and rescue missions from the volunteers perspective. This article is a first-hand look at their work as well as a thank you to all that they do assisting NH Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division as well as for the people of New Hampshire and its visitors.

For those who are passionate about birds, an article by Nongame Biologist Brendan Clifford looks at 25 years of monitoring the piping plover. This story digs into the behavior of this federally threatened species, the progress that has been made in increasing their numbers, and what lies ahead for this tiny shorebird.

Also in this issue, renowned fly tier and angler Scott Biron takes us through what you need to know to troll for landlocked salmon. This spring rite of passage in the Granite State provides a challenge that anglers of all skill levels can enjoy. With an understanding of the basics it is easy to get started.

The latest installment of “On the Nature Trail” column features the wood frog, which is one of the first amphibians we hear in the spring as the ground starts to thaw. We also explore the Sewalls Falls Multi-Use area in Concord in What’s Wild, and of course there is Warden’s Watch.

Also, the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal is once again available to purchase online! The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year—that’s 40% off the cover price—or $20 for two years. It also makes a great gift. Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.