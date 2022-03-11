For Immediate Release: March 10, 2022

Senator Mike Moon Responds to the Current State of the Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, releases the following statement regarding the state of affairs in the Missouri Senate.

“Rumors abound in the Missouri Senate that the conservative caucus has been grandstanding for political purposes. This could not be farther from the truth. The primary function of government is to protect the God-given rights of Missourians. On March 8, a senator offered an amendment to Senate Bill 775 to protect Missouri students from the influence of pornographic books in school libraries. I support this amendment. The innocence of the minds of our youth must be protected, and we should not allow books to be displayed in public that depict explicit scenes.

There have been some reports that I do not support SB 775, a proposal to establish a Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights. I do support former Sen. David Sater’s Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights legislation from 2020, but SB 775 removes components of the 2020 legislation, which in my opinion are critical to protecting survivors of sexual assault. Further explanation is needed from the bill’s sponsor before I lend support to the changes in the bill’s language. The proposed amendment offers needed barriers which would protect children from exposure to explicit information, and that could lead to a reduction in sexual assaults.”

