Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,569 in the last 365 days.

Senator Mike Moon Responds to the Current State of the Missouri Senate

For Immediate Release: March 10, 2022

Contact: Sen. Mike Moon, 573-751-1480

Senator Mike Moon Responds to the Current State of the Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, releases the following statement regarding the state of affairs in the Missouri Senate.

Rumors abound in the Missouri Senate that the conservative caucus has been grandstanding for political purposes. This could not be farther from the truth. The primary function of government is to protect the God-given rights of Missourians. On March 8, a senator offered an amendment to Senate Bill 775 to protect Missouri students from the influence of pornographic books in school libraries. I support this amendment. The innocence of the minds of our youth must be protected, and we should not allow books to be displayed in public that depict explicit scenes.

There have been some reports that I do not support SB 775, a proposal to establish a Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights. I do support former Sen. David Sater’s Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights legislation from 2020, but SB 775 removes components of the 2020 legislation, which in my opinion are critical to protecting survivors of sexual assault. Further explanation is needed from the bill’s sponsor before I lend support to the changes in the bill’s language. The proposed amendment offers needed barriers which would protect children from exposure to explicit information, and that could lead to a reduction in sexual assaults.”

For more information about Sen. Moon, please visit senate.mo.gov/moon.

###

You just read:

Senator Mike Moon Responds to the Current State of the Missouri Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.