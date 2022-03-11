PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Clintonville Road Bridges Rehabilitation Project in Findley Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Clintonville Road over Interstate 79 in Findley Township, Mercer County.

The two bridges, which are state-owned, are located on Clintonville Road, which is locally owned, between the intersection with Hall Road and the intersection with Buckley Road.

The project will include the partial removal of the existing concrete decks that will be replaced with new concrete overlays and link slabs to replace the existing leaking joints. There will be minor concrete repairs to the abutments and piers as well as new roadway approaches and guiderail updates.

Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two months. The proposed 3.6-mile detour route will be posted using Buckley Road, Hartwick Road, and Scrubgrass Road (Route 2104).

The existing spread box beam bridges were built in 1966. Approximately 200 vehicles a day use the bridges, on average. Both structures are rated in fair condition.

The plans display for the Clintonville Road Bridges Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until March 28, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Eric J. Kellogg, P.E., at ekellogg@pa.gov, or 814-678-7079.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric J. Kellogg, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at ekellogg@pa.gov, or 814-678-7079.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

