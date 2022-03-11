Rachel Withers to Launch New Book, “Don't Wait in the Wings,” in Mid-2022
Author teamed up with leading female mind, body and health professionals to share key advice on following dreams and pursuing passionsHALIFAX, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rachel Withers today announced she has partnered with leading female mindset, health and fitness professionals for her upcoming new book “Don’t Wait in the Wings.” The self-help book, which will be released in mid-2022, is a compilation of stories about overcoming obstacles, following one’s instincts and making personal choices that fit with needs and wants – not based on someone else’s opinions.
“I put together an expert team of mindful female life leaders to offer women a comprehensive guide to live your best life,” said Withers. “If you have a dream, go for it. The book focuses on authenticity and following your desires and aspirations, and the theme is to trust yourself and not resist your inner fire. If you don’t listen to your true self, the stress can affect your physical and mental health. When you are truly aligned with what you want, then you can be happy and serene. We have included stories of finding happiness and survival despite loss and bereavement, divorce and being set up for potential unhappiness from childhood. You can overcome anything. Each writer tells a story about her personal journey and what she did to find fulfillment, peace and happiness – one day at a time.”
The stories talk about the pressure to fit in with culture and society, and how to embrace what is personally fulfilling instead of making someone else happy. The book empowers women with information and permission to be true to themselves, and lets them know, “if you can embrace your beliefs, take action and be determined, you can find personal satisfaction.”
“Don’t Wait in the Wings” shows it is possible to live life on one’s own terms. Authenticity can inspire the younger generations to pursue their dreams. Life isn't about what is expected of you. Life is about living your own life.
The title of the book is based on the metaphor of not waiting backstage. Instead, when it comes to living your life and following your dreams, step up and take centre stage. Don’t wait for life to happen.
Withers is dedicated to being an inspiration. Her BalletBeFit fitness method has put her front and center to help people pursue their dreams. Instructors are dedicated to teaching health and fitness as a holistic way of life. BalletBeFit serves a global audience through its online instructor training courses, live workshops, books, studio and virtual group fitness classes, and one-on-one private training. BalletBeFit instructor training courses and qualifications are CPD-recognised.
Withers is also known as a thriving “FITpreneur” from the UK. She is a former dancer who trained with the Royal Ballet and is no stranger to the world of dance. Her love of dance and knowledge of ballet led to creating fun and challenging group fitness classes for any level.
Connect with Withers at rachel.withers@balletbefit.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.
###
Rachel Withers
Rachel Withers
email us here