More about Gov. Kemp Awards More Than $217M to Eligible Healthcare Facilities for COVID-19 Efforts

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he will award more than $217 million to hospitals, assisted living communities, and personal care homes with 25 or more beds to help prevent and mitigate the spread and effects of COVID-19. The grant funding to licensed hospitals totals $170 million - up to $950,000 per facility - and the grant funding for assisted living communities and personal care homes totals $47 million - up to $100,000 per facility. The current grant period for both is through December 1, 2022.

COVID-19 Prevention and Mitigation Hospital Grant Program:

This program supports licensed hospitals that provide services to prevent and mitigate COVID-19. Funding will be made available through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) legislation and will allow reimbursements for costs incurred between March 3, 2021, and ending December 1, 2022.

Public and Private Hospitals licensed by the Department of Community Health (DCH) are eligible to apply.

Expenses Eligible for Reimbursement Include:

Improvements to or construction of COVID-19 testing sites and laboratories, and acquisition of related equipment

Improvements to or construction of medical facilities generally dedicated to COVID-19 treatment and mitigation (e.g., emergency rooms, intensive care units, telemedicine capabilities for COVID-19 related treatment)

Expenses of establishing temporary medical facilities and other measures to increase COVID-19 treatment capacity, including related construction costs

Acquisition of equipment for COVID-19 prevention and treatment, including ventilators, ambulances, and other medical or emergency services equipment

Installation and improvements to ventilation systems

Award Conditions:

The facilities that receive this grant will need to provide documentation to support the request for reimbursement of expenses as well as certify the expenses were necessary for the prevention or mitigation of COVID-19 in their facility. The facilities will also certify they will not use the proceeds of the grant to reimburse expenses that have already been reimbursed from other sources or that other sources are obligated to reimburse.

COVID-19 Prevention and Mitigation Assisted Living Communities and Personal Care Homes Grant Program:

This grant program supports licensed Assisted Living Communities and Personal Care Homes with 25 beds or more that provide services to prevent and mitigate COVID 19 to the general public. The grant program will be available through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided in the ARPA legislation and will allow reimbursements for costs incurred between March 3, 2021 and ending December 1, 2022.

Assisted Living Communities and Personal Care Homes with 25 beds or more licensed by Department of Community Health (DCH) are eligible to apply.

Expenses Eligible for Reimbursement Include:

Expenses eligible for reimbursement are limited to those incurred to comply with Section 4.0 Testing Requirements and Guidance or Section 6.0 Considerations for Assisted Living Communities and Personal Care Homes of the Long-Term Care Facilities Reopening Guidance provided in the Georgia Department of Public Health Administrative Order which was updated October 6, 2021. Examples of eligible expenses include:

Antigen, PCR and Serology Tests

Mandatory Baseline Testing

Purchases of personal protective equipment

Support for isolation or quarantine

Ventilation improvements

Award Conditions:

The facilities that receive this grant will need to provide documentation to support the request for reimbursement of expenses as well as certify the expenses were necessary for the prevention or mitigation of COVID 19 in their facility. They must also certify they will not use the proceeds of the grant to reimburse expenses that have been reimbursed from other sources or that other sources are obligated to reimburse.

Terms and Conditions will be sent to facility contacts. For more information on the programs, please visit the Office of Planning and Budget’s website.