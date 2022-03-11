White Prompt Partners with Digitalage
White Prompt CEO Juan Ignacio Cidre announced today the ongoing partnership between White Prompt and Hop-on’s decentralized social media platform Digitalage.
Over the last four months the UX team has tripled in size and now includes a set of front-end developers and soon their mobile development team will be added.”NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Prompt CEO Juan Ignacio Cidre announced today the ongoing partnership between White Prompt, a next-level software development company offering IT consulting to quality assurance, true end-to-end capabilities nearshore solution and Hop-on’s decentralized social media platform Digitalage.
— Curt Doty, CCO, Digitalage
White Prompt CEO Juan Ignacio Cidre states, “Understanding real-life human needs and how we interact with products and services is at the heart of developing captivating products. When it comes to the art of combining technology and psychology to optimize people’s experiences, White Prompt has the know-how to deliver unique design and UX. Digitalage provides a rare opportunity for us to show all of our strengths to support a visionary product.
Digitalage CCO Curt Doty adds, “I brought White Prompt in to help us on UX as I needed to build a team to tackle the ever-growing need. I had great success with them in the past on another mobile app project. Loved the UX Team and the Dev team did a great job. Trust is a big part of how I build my stable of vendors. Over the last four months the UX team has tripled in size and now includes a set of front-end developers and soon their mobile development team will be added. The work has been fantastic and has grown more efficient and streamlined due to their FIGMA expertise and their highly developed teams.”
Hop-on’s CEO Peter Michaels adds, “I love what Curt has been able to achieve with White Prompt’s UX team, from solid design that innovates to demos, simulations and design systems to streamline the volume of work that needs to be done. Simply amazing. It has garnered great press for us as well as attract new investors.”
Conceived as a journalistic and news platform with digital rights management, once the Facebook whistleblowers exposed serious flaws with social media, Digitalage developed a relevant and alternative platform strategy to tap that dissatisfaction and exodus. Based on reinventing the business model, empowering creators, and supporting free speech.
For Consumers, the app and platform appeal to Power Users and Casual Users, with something for everyone. Consumers will find their favorite music, podcasts, creators, influencers, news, and entertainment all in an ad-free environment. A one stop shop for creators to create, amplify and monetize their content.
About White Prompt
White Prompt is a next-level software development company. From IT consulting to quality assurance, we offer true end-to-end capabilities. We are a collaborative agency of real people – no bots here. Through transparent communication, we deliver authenticity and sincerity – building trust from beginning to end. We are small enough to take the time to listen to our clients’ needs and big enough to have the resources, expertise, and processes to deliver.
About Digitalage:
The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies. With offices based in Santa Fe, New
About Hop-on
Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform. The Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.
