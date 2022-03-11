Submit Release
Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga to Undergo Quarterly Inspection this Sunday

Work will require a daytime road closure

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 10:54am

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct its quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, March 13, 2022 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. ET to no later than 2:00 p.m. ET, the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the inspection is performed.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the testing and maintenance, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

###

