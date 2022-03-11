TDOT Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for US-127/SR-28 Project in Clarkrange, Fentress County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Paul Degges joined federal, state, and local officials today to celebrate the beginning of the US-127/SR-28 improvement project in the Clarkrange community in Fentress County, Tennessee.

This project extends from north of Lowe Road to near Little Road north of SR-62 and was awarded to Jones Brothers Contractors, LLC for $85,391,056.98. The 3.3-mile project is scheduled for completion on or before August 31, 2026.

The project will widen US-127/SR-28 (South York Highway) from a two-lane roadway with roadside ditches to a five-lane roadway (two lanes in each direction with a dedicated center turn lane) along with the addition of paved shoulders, drainage, sidewalks, and curb-and-gutter. Significant improvements will be made to the intersection of SR-28 and SR-62 in Clarkrange with additional turn lanes, new traffic signals, and improved pavement markings. A portion of the roadway will transition to a new alignment for construction of a new 1,425-foot bridge over Clear Creek. The new bridge will have two 12-foot lanes in each direction with 4-foot inside shoulders and 12-foot outside shoulders. This project will also include construction of a retaining wall and rehabilitation of the existing bridge over Clear Creek.

Once completed, this project will greatly improve roadway conditions for the nearly 7,000 vehicles that travel this route daily and provide the infrastructure to support additional economic growth in the area.

Work on clearing vegetation and utility relocations throughout the project limits are scheduled to begin this month followed by grade work and the construction of the new bridge over Clear Creek.

This is one of seven projects located along the US-127/SR-28 corridor that runs through Cumberland and Fentress Counties.

Senator Ken Yager (R – Kingston), Representative Kelly Keisling (R – Byrdstown), and Representative John Mark Windle (D – Livingston) represent Fentress County in the Tennessee General Assembly. Senator Paul Bailey (R – Sparta) and Representative Cameron Sexton (R – Crossville) represent Cumberland County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

###