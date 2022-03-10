Deadwater ice jam is out! Grab your steelhead gear and head down river

The Deadwater ice jam on the upper Salmon River below North Fork slowly went out during the week of March 7. Low temperatures Wednesday night resulted in new ice buildup at the upstream end of Deadwater, but this should melt quickly with the warmer weather predicted for this weekend. Fish and Game expects the river to remain turbid in the areas downstream for a few days before beginning to improve.

Boat ramps at Red Rock, Bobcat Gulch, and North Fork were plowed on Thursday, March 10. The Carmen and Tower Rock ramps are also currently accessible, but the Fourth-of July ramp still has ice at shore, making launching difficult.

Boat anglers are advised to always check the current conditions of any ramps they plan to use in advance and to use extreme caution, as river conditions can change rapidly with ice dams forming, shifting, and large floating chunks causing hazards. Drivers below North Fork can expect rock and debris slides along with slick road conditions in shaded areas.

Anglers are reminded that the Idaho Fish and Game Commission changed the steelhead daily bag limit for the spring 2022 steelhead season on the Salmon, Little Salmon, and Snake rivers to 2 fish per day, 6 in possession. These changes are not reflected in the new 2022-2024 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, and went into effect on January 1 and only apply to the to the 2022 spring steelhead season.