Dr. Pamela Gurley to Celebrate the Release of Third Installment in the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Book Series in Atlanta

On March 22, 2022, world-renowned best-selling author Dr. Pamela Gurley will release the third title in her multilingual Brown Girl and Brown Boy book series.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 22, 2022, world-renowned best-selling author Dr. Pamela Gurley will release the third title in her multilingual children's book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy, Be Well. To celebrate the new release, Dr. Gurley will host an author meet and greet and sign copies of her latest work at the Black Dot Cultural in Lithonia, Ga., on April 2, 2022, from 2-4 pm.

Dr. Gurley is dedicated to promoting healthy mindsets and lifestyles for children of color and has written this latest installment as a way to encourage and promote health and wellness for them. It is critical that we promote a healthy living for children because it can enhance their ability to care for their bodies at a young age.

This event is free and open to the public! Books will be available for purchase. Get are available on EVENTBRITE. Bring your family and join us for an afternoon of fun!

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Brown Girl and Brown Boy are on a mission to be healthy to grow up and be big and strong. These curious kids discover positive health choices, from eating nutritious food to going to the doctor for check-ups. With charming illustrations and engaging text, this book is perfect for teaching kids about the importance of taking care of their bodies. They show just how easy it is to make healthy choices – and how much fun being well can be!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Pamela Gurley is the Founder/CEO of Clark and Hill Enterprise, IAMDRPGURLEY, Un@pologeticbyDrG, and DAW Entertainment. She's also the Founder and Host of Herspiration Happy Hour Podcast and the Host of a vlog series titled Un@pologetic with DrG. Additionally, she writes for We Empower and Hustle & Soul Magazine, Medium, Vocal Media, and many other media outlets. Her 25-year career includes working for the United States Federal Government across the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Department of the Army, Department of Defense, Department of State, and the Merit Systems Protection Board. She was a civil servant for the Federal Government for over 14 years. She resigned on November 7, 2020, to become a full-time entrepreneur. She is a retired United States Army Veteran and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Master's in Health Service Administration, and a Doctorate in Management.

ABOUT BLACK DOT CULTURAL CENTER & BOOKSTORE

Since its opening in November 2017, Black Dot Cultural Center and Bookstore has served as a community staple in Downtown Lithonia. It is more than just a local bookstore and gourmet coffee shop providing specialty coffee, such as Ethiopian Yirgachaffe. It is a welcoming space where locals and visitors gather to experience the richness of African and Black Culture. In addition, the Center showcases an array of products from dozens of local artists, entrepreneurs, and black-owned businesses. It also provides monthly events to enrich the community, including wellness programs, events, discussion forums, and seminars from featured authors and educators.