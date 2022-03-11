Indonesia Pavilion Celebrates the Unveiling of Komodo Island as the New 7 Wonders of Nature at Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expo 2020 Dubai is an excellent momentum for Indonesia to introduce its massive potential in trade, tourism, and investment opportunities. In the field of tourism, Indonesia is intensifying the promotion of Super Priority Destinations, which introduces Indonesia tourism excellence to grow the creative economy ecosystem. One of the Super Priority Destinations in Indonesia that is highlighted by the New7Wonders Foundation in Labuan Bajo, known for the famous Komodo National Park, which is also the Komodo dragon's natural habitat.
In addition to being the original habitat of the oldest ancient reptile species globally, the place is also remarkably preserved maintaining its natural state. This creates the reason why Komodo National Park was chosen as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature in the official campaign that generated over 500 million votes from all over the world.
Not only Komodo Island, but Expo 2020 Dubai is also honoring and celebrating many other official New 7 Wonders in the world. This was accomplished through the event of Nations with Wonders at Expo 2020 Dubai featuring a series of major events, from unveiling Wonder Markers to cultural performances to exclusive gastronomical receptions from selected countries with New 7 Wonders.
"We are very proud to be able to introduce our tourism sector as a chance for nation branding and highlighting one of the most important economic pillars of Indonesia. We hope that through this event, visitors can get to know more about Super Priority Destinations, especially about Komodo National Park, which was voted as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature," said Director General of National Export Development and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Indonesia also celebrated the event by launching an unveiling of the Wonder Marker on Friday (11/02/2022) at the Outdoor Stage of the Indonesia Pavilion. The event is an effort to spread the awareness of Indonesia Komodo Island as part of the 7 Wonders family to Expo visitors. The beating of Belek as a traditional musical instrument from Labuan Bajo signifies that the event has officially opened. Visitors can watch videos related to Komodo Island's beauty and tourism potential and witness Special Cultural performances from East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), enlivening the event. Expo visitors can also take pictures with unveiling markers to get a special stamp from the New7Wonders Foundation.
The peak of the Nations with Wonders event at Expo 2020 Dubai in February will be the awaited holding of the loud cultural performances at Jubilee Park, one of the largest stages in Expo 2020 Dubai. Indonesia together with Vietnam, Cuba, Colombia, and Argentina, showcased their potential and natural beauty, which is also part of the reason why they are chosen as the New 7 Wonders of Nature. The event, which took place on Saturday (12/02/2022), was also enlivened by various cultural performances. Indonesia itself will feature traditional dances and music from Bali, Jakarta, Kalimantan, and Sumatra.
Bernard Weber, President, and Founder of New7Wonders, said “By actively participating with hundreds of millions of votes, people from around the world have defined and given us the official New 7 Wonders of the past two thousand years. And by doing so, all the participants have also created what I call Global Memory: a canon of 7 things that every human being can and will remember in the future. These are great symbols of unity which respect and celebrate the cultural and natural diversity on our planet.”
Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders, said “Indonesia, and Komodo Island itself, is now symbolically directly connected with the historic World Expo in Dubai. The special Wonder Marker, shared with all the New 7 Wonders of Nature, points directly to the entrance of the Komodo National Park exactly 8900km away. We join with all Indonesians in celebrating this proud moment for their world wonder!”.
"The series of events held is a sign that Indonesia has extraordinary tourism potential. Not only Bali for its popular reputation, but Indonesia also has many other destinations scattered throughout the archipelago, including Komodo Island. Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity to showcase this potential so that more people will visit Indonesia," concluded Didi Sumedi.
