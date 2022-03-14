Micro Displays Market Emerging Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in demand for miniature and portable devices and for extended reality and VR glasses are some key factors expected to propel growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increase in demand for thin and more advanced and efficient displays consisting of organic light-emitting (OLED) materials is a key factor driving global micro displays market revenue growth. Micro displays have excellent quality, high resolution, low power consumption, and are of compact size. These advantages make these products ideal for usage in consumer electronics, military & defense equipment and devices, and in healthcare devices and equipment.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Micro Displays market for the forecast period, the study provides vital intelligence on the major opportunities, threats and challenges posed by the industry. Besides, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of some of the prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision, reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Rise in popularity of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) and development of ultra-high definition microdisplay screens is driving growth of the market to a major extent. Increase in popularity of extended reality and development of VR glasses, which use highly advanced micro displays to provide wearers an enhanced view, will propel adoption of micro displays in wearable devices going ahead.

Micro displays are used in smart watches, smart glasses, and smart bands to enable high contrast ratio and quality images. Furthermore, it also provides Super Extended Graphics Array (SEGA) resolution for enhanced brightness and better angle viewing. Rising demand for medical displays will provide a range of opportunities for various players operating in the market. However, high cost of manufacturing micro displays is a key factor expected to hamper demand for this technology to a certain extent.

Competitive Landscape: Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies Profiled in the Market-

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Micro Displays market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Micro Displays market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Micro Displays market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro displays market on the basis of product, technology, resolution, brightness, industry, and region:

Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

AR HMD

VR HMD

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projectors

Pico Projector

Data Projector

Others

Rifle Scopes

Medical Equipment Monocular

Binocular Systems

Thermal Imaging Glasses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lower than HD

HD

FHD

Higher than FHD

Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 500 NITS

500 To 1000 NITS

More than 1000 NITS

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Consumer

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Education

Industrial & Enterprise

Medical

Sports & Entertainment

Retail & Hospitality

Others

BFSI

Telecommunications

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Radical Features of the Micro Displays Market Report:

The report encompasses Micro Displays market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Micro Displays industry

