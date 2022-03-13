Educational Robot Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 -2028

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in education sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and regulations regarding usage of robots for education purposes across various sectors such as for designing, building, programing, and computing. Engagement of robots in professional education such as medical, engineering, space, and scientific research is boosting revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Rapid shift to digitalization in developed and developing countries is further driving factor revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Educational robots enhance the teaching methodology in a positive manner, and the trend is expected to gain traction going forward.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Educational Robot market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Technological advancements in educational robots is expected to further result in deployment of more advanced systems in future. Availability of software analytics and sensors, which enables more positive identification of challenges faced by different students within the classroom is resulting in increasing demand for educational robots. Increasing adoption of IoT-based robots for monitoring educational level is also boosting market growth.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Educational Robot market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Educational Robot market:

Hanson Robotics, Lego group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Softbank Robotics, Robobuilder Co. Ltd., DST Robot Co, and Adele Robots

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global educational robot market on the basis of constituents, type, education level, and region:

Constituents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Controllers

Sensor and Actuators

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pre-programmed Robot

Humanoid Robot

Autonomous Robot

Tele-operated Robot

Augmenting Robot

Education level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Primary

Secondary

Professional

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Softbank Robotics Group announced the change of Aldebaran brand to SoftBank Robotics. The companies are expected to expand availability in terms of educational robots and other devices in the market.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment by major market players such as Hanson Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., and Softbank Robotics for incorporation of data visualization software in their existing educational robots is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Professional education segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Medical, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and science are applicable in professional education and is a key factor driving adoption of these systems.

Augmenting robot segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of educational robots in institutions, research laboratories, and space research is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the humanoid robots and augmenting robots segments.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Educational Robot market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Educational Robot Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

