CONSTITUTIONAL COURT DISMISSED THE LEGAL ACTION FILED AGAINST PALM OIL COMPANY OCHO SUR
Peru's highest judicial body dismissed the appeal filed for an alleged affectation of ancestral land of the Native Community Santa Clara de Uchunya
For years certain ONGs have used this case with the purpose to damage the reputation of Ocho Sur, without any support, by trying to promote a non-existent conflict with a friendly native community”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocho Sur, a company engaged in the sustainable production of palm oil in Ucayali, Peru, informs the public that the Constitutional Court - Peru's highest judicial body – dismissed the appeal filed in 2016 by the Institute of Legal Defense (IDL), for an alleged affectation of ancestral territories of the Native Community of Santa Clara de Uchunya (Exp. No. 03696-2017-PA/TC).
— Michael Spoor - CEO
This appeal intended to annul the property deeds validly issued by authorities of the Peruvian government, for land that today forms part of the Tibecocha farm (today owned by Ocho Sur) arguing that they are ancestral territories of the community.
By this ruling, the Constitutional Court (Pleno Sentencia 22/2022) confirmed the decisions issued in the two previous judicial instances: the Combined Court of Justice of Campo Verde in 2016 and the Special Civil Court of the Superior Court of Justice of Ucayali in 2017, in first and second instance, respectively.
Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, commented: “We reaffirm our strict respect for and compliance with the ruling and our recognition of the highest Peruvian court of justice. As we have always said, this case was promoted internationally by different NGOs and third parties outside our region of Ucayali who profit by generating conflicts between neighbors.”
The representative of the palm oil company said that for five years these organizations have used this case with the purpose to damage the reputation of Ocho Sur, without any real support, by trying to promote a non-existent conflict with a friendly native community and, in fact, the company and neighboring communities have maintained a peaceful relationship, working together for the sustainable development of common territory and the improvement of the well-being of its population.
"We reaffirm our commitment to continue working hand in hand with our neighbors and all Ucayali residents, always with the highest standards of respect for the environment and human rights. Sustainable oil palm farming is a great alternative for formal and inclusive development in the Peruvian Amazon and is also a leading industry about which there is much pride in our region,” concluded the CEO of Ocho Sur.
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development.
