Missouri Attorney General Files Charges Against Greene County Business Owner for Violations of Consumer Protection Laws
Mar 11, 2022, 10:57 AM by AG Schmitt
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that James M. Enloe has been charged with violating Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act in Greene County. Enloe is charged by complaint with four class E felonies of deceptive business practices for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Enloe Exteriors.
According to the allegations, Enloe promised home renovations or repair projects, including roof replacement, additions, and porch coverings, in exchange for large advance payments. The charges allege that after taking several payments from consumers, Enloe only provided minimal supplies or partial work, and then abandoned the projects with no further communication with the consumers. The consumers’ aggregate loss totals approximately $19,150. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Sarah Carnes and John Grantham. The charges in the complaint are allegations only. They are not evidence of a crime. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.