Missouri Attorney General Files Charges Against Greene County Business Owner for Violations of Consumer Protection Laws

Mar 11, 2022, 10:57 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that James M. Enloe has been charged with violating Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act in Greene County. Enloe is charged by complaint with four class E felonies of deceptive business practices for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Enloe Exteriors.