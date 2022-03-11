Retort Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 6.13 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Growing demand for advanced material across several industries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retort packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 6.13 billion by end of 2028 from valuation of 4 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The growing demand for ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook meals across the globe is fueling growth of the retort packaging market. Additionally, the other factors impacting growth of the market include increasing demand for packaged food and beverages owing to growing single households, busy work life, and increasing spending power.

The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. Global Retort Packaging Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Retort Packaging market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report clearly defines the Retort Packaging market position on a global level. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Some of the growth drivers of the market include growing emphasis on reducing operating costs and streamlining the process, demand for effective supply chain management, and improving care quality and performance.

Some of the key players in the Retort Packaging market include:

Berry Global Inc., Amcor PLC, Coveris, Sonoco, Huhtamaki Oyj, and Mondi Group.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global retort packaging market on the basis of packaging type, packaging, process, end user, and region:

By Type

Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Others

By Material

PET

Polypropylene

Aluminum foil

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Paperboard

Others

By End-use

Food

Beverages

Others

The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Findings from the Report

Based on type, the pouches segment is projected to hold substantial share in the retort packaging market and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The pouches segment is estimated to expand by exhibiting fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to beneficial properties of retort pouches such as lightweight, less spacing consuming.

Based on the end use, the food segment is estimated to hold substantial share in the revenue of overall market revenue owing to its demand for improved packaging for ready-to-eat meals, pet food, meat poultry & seafood, and baby food.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is projected to hold substantial share in the overall revenue of the market owing to the factors such as largest population in the region, increasing per capita income, and busy lifestyle of people are driving regional growth from past few years. Additionally, robust adoption and flourishing packaged food industry in the countries such as Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea is driving regional growth of the market.

The key players in the consumer goods are increasingly depending on packaging solutions, to gain a competitive edge. In order to gain this, the consumers are demanding with extended shelf life and are easy to use.

