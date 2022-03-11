Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on One-Year Anniversary of the American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, and today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona highlighted its impacts on America's schools in the following statement:

"When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, the Department of Education went straight to work delivering an unprecedented $130 billion to help schools safely reopen and welcome nearly 100 percent of America's K-12 students back into the classroom for in-person learning. We also delivered tens of billions of dollars to begin closing longstanding equity gaps in higher education and help our colleges and universities invest in COVID-19 testing and campus safety, keep tuitions stable, and provide financially struggling students with direct assistance to stay enrolled. Today, the Department is advising state and local leaders on how they can continue leveraging American Rescue Plan funds to establish new summer and afterschool programs; grow and strengthen a talented and diverse educator workforce; and invest in tutors, counselors, and other school staff who can lessen the burden on teachers and help tend to our children's social, emotional, and mental health needs. From kindergarten to high school to college and careers, our North Star remains clear: a robust and equitable recovery that ensures every student is able to succeed and pursue their dreams."

The White House also issued a fact sheet to celebrate the impact ARP funds are having in classrooms. Featuring highlights from across the country, the fact sheet outlines how ARP dollars helped schools safely re-open and are addressing the academic and mental health needs of students. You can view that fact sheet at: FACT SHEET: How The American Rescue Plan Is Keeping America's Schools Open Safely, Combating Learning Loss, And Addressing Student Mental Health | The White House.