Author Mary Flemming’s Book of Poems Aims to Strengthen One's Faith
Words grounded on biblical principles encourage praying and strengthening of faithTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world full of uncertainties, there are many questions left unanswered. Questions beget more questions. However, a focus on faith and biblical principles may just be what are all looking for. In the book "We Need to Get It Right or It Will Be Tight", author Mary Rumble Flemming reminds one through poems the importance of truly listening to God’s words amidst all the noise in this world.
Author Mary Rumble Flemming believes in the power of kindness. One who always gives encouragement to others, especially those who need it, she is the kind of person who goes out of her way to give a positive comment or two even to strangers. Armed with a positive attitude and anchored in her faith in God, she hopes to be of help to others and uses writing to do this. Her first book is entitled "What Is Your Prayer?" It has been a great help to many and she hopes to replicate it with this new one.
Using poems to convey her message of prayer’s importance and faith’s lasting power, Mary Flemming emphasizes what might happen if we fail to understand God’s words. In order to change ourselves and the world around us, we must listen to God’s words. The power of prayer and of praying fastidiously and sincerely can help one in developing their faith. The book also reiterates that following God’s words as written in the Bible is key in strengthening one's faith.
Truly a book that will strengthen one's faith in God and in the words of the Bible, this deserves a place on the shelves. Available now in bookstores everywhere and on Amazon.
