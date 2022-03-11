Speaker, Author and Demographic Futurist Bradley Schurman Hits Amazon Best-Seller Lists with The Super Age
Speaker, Author and CEO of The Super Age Collective, Bradley Schurman, ranked on several best-seller lists with The Super Age: Decoding Our Demographic Destiny.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demographic futurist and opinion maker on all things dealing with the business of longevity, Bradley Schurman, released his first book, The Super Age: Decoding our Demographic Destiny on January 18, 2022. The book was published by Harper Collins Business.
On the day of release the book was ranked the #1 new release in Demography Studies and reached as high as #10 among all releases in the same category. It ranked as high as #15 in Gerontology Social Sciences and #30 in Development and Growth Economics. It remains in the top 100 of all books in all mentioned categories.
Within the pages of The Super Age, Schurman describes the coming “Super Age” —when there will be more people older than sixty-five than those younger than eighteen—and explores what it could mean for our collective future.
According to the publisher, “Schurman explains how changing demographics will affect government and business and touch all parts of our lives. Fewer people working and paying income taxes, due to outdated employment and retirement practices, could mean less money feeding popular programs Social Security and Medicare—with greater numbers relying on them. The forced retirement or redundancy of older workers could impact business by possibly creating a shortage of workers, which would likely drive wages up and result in inflation and higher prices. Corporations, too, must rethink their innovation and marketing strategies—older consumers are already purchasing the majority of new cars, but they are a growing and vitally important market for health technologies and housing. Architects and designers must reimagine creating homes and communities that are more inclusive of people of all ages and abilities.
If we don’t prepare for the changes to come, Schurman warns, we face economic stagnation, increased isolation of at-risk populations, and accelerated decline of rural communities. Instead, we can plan now to harness the benefits of the Super Age: extended and healthier lives, more generational cooperation at work and home, and new markets and products to explore. The choice is ours to make.”
About Bradley
Bradley Schurman is a demographic futurist and opinion maker on all things dealing with the business of longevity, including the groundbreaking AARP Aging Readiness and Competitiveness Report.
For more than twenty years, he has traveled around the world observing, reporting, and advocating for a better understanding and embrace of the Super Age. He has worked closely with national governments, as well as major multinational organizations, including the Asian Development Bank, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the World Economic Forum to develop better policies for our increasingly older world.
His advocacy and expertise around extending working lives has touched employers as large as ThyssenKrupp, and my research into harnessing the opportunities presented by the Super Age has moved major companies such as IBM to rethink their approach to product and service delivery, as well as the demographics they serve.
Bradley is a sought-after speaker all over the world who is based in Washington, D.C. His written work has been featured in major publications such as Newsweek, Forbes and The Wall St. Journal. He is a social connector who has built his reputation by helping leading organizations harness the opportunities of our increasingly older world.
About The Super Age Collective:
The Super Age™ Collective is buttressed by a team of experts and visionary changemakers with a deep understanding of public policy and regulatory affairs, research and consumer insights, and partnerships and coalitions. Our global network of experts and advisors have “boots on the ground” and a deep understanding of the “local” market.
The collective operates according to The Super Age™ Standards for Business
Respect all people, regardless of age, as contributors, creators, and customers
Eliminate age-based discrimination in the workplace
Support employees through benefits design, including caregiving leave and continuous education
Refuse to support or engage with ageist organizations
Encourage and establish the development of policies, practices, and products and services that help people live longer and more fulfilling lives
This innovative approach allows us to provide information and professional business consulting services to multiple industries with unique goals and objectives in diverse geographic locations around the world.
Learn more at https://www.thesuperage.com
