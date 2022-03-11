Converter Transformer Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors by 2029

Allied Market Research Logo

Converter transformer is designed for offering high-current low voltage solutions for industrial applications.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Converter Transformer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report includes an explicit breakdown of the major driving factors, market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets. It focuses on how the recent technological encroachments have influenced the growth of the market. The state-of-the-art strategies implemented by the market players are also conferred in the report.

The high demand for efficient power transmission solutions, need for integration of smart grid technologies along with the increasing government infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. However, capital-intensive nature of manufacturing processes and the lack of product standardization mechanism are the major factors hampering the growth of the market.

Rapidly increasing the power generation by offshore wind farms and growing environmental concerns towards high power transmission features are the factors that will offer ample growth opportunities to the world converter transformer market.

The report segments the world converter transformer market on the basis of applications, configuration, and basis of voltage level, power rating, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into windfarms, oil & gas, and grid interconnections. On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented into back-to-back, monopolar, bipolar, and multi-terminal.

On the basis of voltage level, the market is segmented into voltage up to 200kV, 201-400kV, 401-600kV, 601-800kV, and voltage exceeding 800. On the basis of power rating the market is segmented into below 500MW, in the range of 501-999MW, 1000-2000MW and more than 2000MW.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions is covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Converter Transformer Market is segmented based on applications, types and geography. The applications covered in the market research report are stationary, transport and portable. Types discussed during the study are ABB Ltd., General Electric, Siemens, and Crompton Greaves, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The report provides a detailed analysis of current & future market trends, technological innovations, and emerging avenues for the growth of the converter transformer market across the globe.

• The report offers an in-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, along with product portfolios of the key market players in the market.

• The report offers an insight into competitive landscape in terms of new technological developments, untapped segments, and value chain analysis.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• The report analyses the top impacting factors in detail and offers adoption rate analysis of the market on the basis of different segment across different countries.

• This report offers a comprehensive review of the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, along with winning imperatives, highlighting the key development parameters of the converter transformer market

• The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors.

MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market By Type

• 201-400 Kv

• 401-600 Kv

• 601-800 Kv

Market By Application

• Windfarms

• Oil & Gas

• Grid Connections

Market By Geography

• Americas

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

