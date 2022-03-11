KMK Consulting Inc. Donates to Underprivileged Children in India
KMK Consulting Inc Donates School Supplies to Aura Education Trust in Vadodara, IndiaMORRISTOWN, NJ, US, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the company's 22nd anniversary on March 1st, several members of the KMK Consulting Inc. team volunteered to donate school supplies to underprivileged children at Aura Education Trust in Vadodara, India, just a short distance from where their office is located. Pratik Panchal, Head of India Operations at KMK, organized the event and volunteered alongside teammates Ankit Nigam, Jay Parekh, Sagar Barot, Kinjal Patel, Vishakha Kale, Mitkumar Patel, Kandarp Bhatt, Pratik Panchal, Tarun Taparia, Jatin Manwani, Srivatsa Bhardwaj, Hitarthi Upadhyay and Jay Thakar.
“Aura” stands for Awareness, Understanding, Reflection, Action and the organization embodies these characteristics by providing a “learning place where children learn how to learn” according to founder Jagruti Gala. Gala and co-founder Shivani Joshi opened Aura in January 2008 and now provide assistance to 130 children from ages 6 to 13 who are enrolled in year-long enrichment programs. Aura focuses more on teaching children life skills rather than traditional academics, including lessons on basic hygiene, regional language writing and speaking, basic mathematics and other practical skills. Aura is free to enroll and relies entirely on donations from the local community and family and friends to cover operation fees.
As part of KMK’s ongoing corporate social responsibility program, the company's mission is to improve the lives of patient's as well as those of the people within their local communities. Thirteen KMK team members donated notebooks, pencils and pens as well as snacks such as apples and muffins to the children to help them through the school year.
Giving back as always been an important part of life at KMK, but has been increasingly difficult the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As regulations begin to ease and life shifts closer to a new normal, the team at KMK looks forward to being able to engage more with their local communities in these types of events.
ABOUT KMK
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four main functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK also offers end-to-end software commercialization tools to increase field sales performance and better manage sales and marketing operations. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Incentive Compensation space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
KMK Star Alliance, a subsidiary of KMK Consulting Inc, is KMK’s on-demand biopharma commercial subject-matter expert network. The KMK Star Alliance provides a virtual platform to source biopharma vendors and consultants from the comfort of your office, giving you real-time access to subject-matter experts with decades of hands-on experience who can answer your unanswered business problems.
