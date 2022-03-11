Submit Release
GHOSTWRITER PUBLISHES NEW DYSTOPIA ABOUT THE FLAWS OF HUMAN NATURE

In the spirit of its genre, TOMORROW DEATH DIED OUT paints a dark and depressing picture of the future.

The German edition of the dystopia went live almost at the same time as the English publication.

TOMORROW DEATH DIED OUT is Sima B. Moussavian's 5th novel in English

What if the future were past? Given current world events, that's what many secretly wonder. Sima B. Moussavian hasn't done it secretly, but in her new dystopia

Can you really blame them? They are only human, after all, and the world ends twice before they learn their lesson.”
— Tomorrow death died out (Sima B. Moussavian)
MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The central element of "TOMORROW DEATH DIED OUT: WHAT IF THE FUTURE WERE PAST?" is a message in a bottle from a future in which people can no longer die. In order to save the world, the document demands the annihilation of humanity from its recipient. In the tradition of iconic genre relatives, such as Huxley's "Brave New World" or Orwell's "1984" the new novel tackles dystopian themes like the downside of scientific progress, the loss of individual freedom and the consequences of overpopulation, all of which Sima B. Moussavian interweaves with contemporary fears and problems. By describing detailed scenes of cannibalism and picking up conspiracy theories, which were spread during COVID-19, the novel ignores every taboo. A book that is just as dark and dramatic as it is descriptive and poetic. One of the central questions: How does the future change when someone knows about it?

Author Sima B. Moussavian has been a ghostwriter and novelist since 2010. Her short stories were published in German magazines such as "Die Novelle - Zeitschrift fuer Experimentielles". In the past, she was involved in German indie film productions, and announced literary competitions on current topics, such as COVID. Ever since she maintains a second residence in Ireland, she has been writing and publishing her novels simultaneously in German and English. Despite its dark and dramatic nature "TOMORROW DEATH DIED OUT: WHAT IF THE FUTURE WERE PAST?" reaches the philosophical and poetic dimension, known from her previous novels.

Sima Moussavian
SBM Ghostwriting
+49 174 8426472
press@simamoussavian.de
