SIRIOCITY.COM CROWDFUNDING SITE FOR THE AFRICAN DIASPORA PREPARES TO HOST ITS PRE-LAUNCH EVENT

Image of a proposed development by Siri Hibbler for Garfield Park in Chicago. A disinvested black community in Chicago.

The site was created to help close the Black Wealth Gap in America

We cannot keep waiting to receive the forty acres and a mule. We must purchase those 40 acres and keep purchasing them around the world to save our current and future generations.” — Siri Hibbler, CEO and Founder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siri Hibbler, Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, Cook County Black Chamber, Garfield Park Chamber and host of other non-profit and for-profit businesses, will be hosting a pre-launch “Blue Gala” event on March 31st, for key stakeholders not only from Illinois but other urban and disinvested communities throughout America as well as potential investors of the African Diaspora culture, who will have an opportunity to learn about Siriocity.com, a real estate and business investing crowdfunding site created specifically, to increase generational wealth for children of African slaves and the African descent.“During my studies at DePaul University around ‘2015, I chose to produce a research paper on closing the wealth gap for African Americans. My instructor was so impressed with my work, he told me that I may have developed an answer to a 100-year-old problem in the African American community. For years my passion for helping to solve this issue has been a private goal of mine, until now. There are already several real estate crowdfunding sites, however, this is the first and only investment site focused solely on closing the black wealth gap , providing opportunities for individual investors from the African Diaspora community only to invest in real estate and black-owned businesses”, said, Siri Hibbler.“Fast forwarding to today, in 2017 after opposing a proposed rental rate increases in the 27th ward on Chicago’s westside at Chicago’s city council meeting, I went into prayer and asked God where did the African culture miss it as it relates to accumulating generational wealth? My thoughts took me back to my studies of the Bible. When I would read about God blessing the children of Israel with prosperity, it was mostly by giving them land and everything in it and on it. This thought is what prompted me to start researching the crowdfunding real estate investing method”, said Siri Hibbler.In 2019, Siri and her team, announced the crowdfunding investment site to attendees at Garfield Park Chamber’s 2019 Access to Capital event at the United Center. “It’s going to take the African village in America to increase wealth and decrease violence, and poverty in our families, and communities. We must fix us. We cannot keep waiting to receive the forty acres and a mule that was promised to our ancestors by America hundreds of years ago. We must purchase those 40 acres and keep purchasing them around the world if necessary to save our current and future generations”, said Mrs. Hibbler.An informational website has been established at https://www.siriocity.com , that include information on registering for the upcoming “Blue Gala” launch party and links to donate towards completion of the portal. “We are hosting this launch party as a celebration for descendants of the African Diaspora, because there is finally a tool that is being used my many other cultures that can help us rebuild those Black Wall Streets that we continually talk and read about that was established by our ancestors. The internet and technology have opened a whole new world of possibilities to increase equity for all, starting with closing the wealth gap and giving the children of African slaves the opportunity to determine our own destinies and net worth. Not only is this crowdfunding site going to help close the black wealth gap, but it is going to significantly help to decrease poverty, crime and incarceration of our youth”, said Siri Hibbler.Siriocity.com, the African Diaspora Crowdfunding Investment site will go live April 1, 2022. Mrs. Hibbler and members of her team will be conducting a virtual press conference at 12:00 noon today, Friday, March 11th. The link to the Zoom Press Conference is below:# # #PR CONTACT:Brian Treadwell312.253.4064brian@ilbcoc.com

3D image of the Rebirth of Garfield Park proposed by Founder, Siri Hibbler in 2018 to restore the Garfield Park Community in Chicago