MDE announces 2022 Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year finalists

For Immediate Release: March 10, 2022

2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists

2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the finalists for the 2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The winners will be announced April 1, during an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists:

District 1 Finalist – Dr. Meghan Cates, Principal Mooreville Elementary School, Lee County School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Students learn best by doing and being involved in their education.”

District 2 Finalist – Dr. Terence James, Principal Vicksburg-Warren Career & Technical Center, Vicksburg-Warren School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Education is built on the belief that education is a means for everyone to obtain knowledge needed to equip themselves for their individual pursuits.”

District 3 Finalist – Kara Killough, Principal Northwest Rankin Elementary, Rankin County School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Connections are the key to unlocking potential in all students. When educators challenge, support, and inspire their learners, they become the student’s biggest champions. Educators also need champions themselves for encouragement and motivation, so they can continue to share their passion of learning. The field of education is a beautiful place to partner with others and make a powerful difference in the world around us.”

District 4 Finalist – Dr. Kiana Pendleton, Principal Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Laurel School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Teachers are the nucleus of a school and great attention to detail, from the leader, should be applied to building their capacity to positively impact student achievement.”

2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists:

District 1 Finalist – Rachel Jenne’ DeSoto Central Middle School, DeSoto County School District (sixth grade math) Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Education and teaching start with the foundation that all students can learn, knowing they need different learning environments to grow.”

District 2 Finalist – Meredith Jierski Northside Elementary School, Clinton Public Schools (second grade English/Language Arts, math, science) Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “All children deserve a positive classroom learning environment that is conducive to creativity, passion, and enthusiasm.”

District 3 Finalist – Erin Fortenberry North Pike High School, North Pike School District (10th – 12th grade science) Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Using engaging lessons to instill a love of science in her students, making them lifelong learners.”

District 4 – Brittany Morgan Petal High School, Petal School District (11th – 12th grade history) Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “A quality education that includes tolerance, critical thinking, and teamwork is critical in the development of young minds.”

