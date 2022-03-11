Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,607 in the last 365 days.

THREE WILD GEESE IN ILLINOIS TEST POSTIVE FOR AVIAN FLU

SPRINGFIELD, IL.- The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), received notice from USDA Wildlife Services of the first confirmed highly pathogenic Eurasian H5 Avian Influenza (Avian Flu) in a wild bird in Illinois for 2022.  Three Canada geese, located in Will County were submitted for sampling on March 2, 2022.  The findings were confirmed by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on March 10.

Wild bird detections have been occurring throughout early 2022 and many states have also experienced detections in domestic poultry recently.  While Illinois has not seen any Avian Flu in backyard or commercial poultry within the state this year, this finding demonstrates that the virus is present and may be circulating within the wild bird population in Illinois.  Anyone that owns birds or is involved with poultry production, whether on a small or commercial level, should be aware of this finding and take precautions to protect their flock.

Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings.  IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.

Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing immediately to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Goose hunters or others who may encounter sick or deceased wild birds should also take measures to protect themselves, their poultry, and pets. For specific measures please consult the Avian Flu fact sheet for hunters at <a href='https://www.aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/2015/fsc_hpai_hunters.pdf' target='_blank'>https://www.aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/2015/fsc_hpai_hunters.pdf</a>.

If people encounter five or more deceased wild waterfowl, waterbirds, or raptors in one location, they should contact their local IDNR district wildlife biologist (<a href='https://www.wildlifeillinois.org/sidebar/contact-an-idnr-district-wildlife-biologist/' target='_blank'>https://www.wildlifeillinois.org/sidebar/contact-an-idnr-district-wildlife-biologist/</a>) or USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-487-3297.

For more information regarding Avian Flu including links to the USDA’s websites and biosecurity tips please visit IDOA’s website at Alerts and Important Animal Health Information - Animal Health and Welfare (illinois.gov).

###

You just read:

THREE WILD GEESE IN ILLINOIS TEST POSTIVE FOR AVIAN FLU

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.