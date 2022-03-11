UniFarm Cohort 36 goes LIVE on BSC Network featuring $MILK2, $BVC, $4PLAY, and $UFARM
With UniFarm Cohort 36 users can avail benefits like free NFT drops worth $25,000 and a chance to get whitelisted for the upcoming IDO by UniFarm LAUNCH.
With Cohort 36, we're glad to partner with NFT4Play for a massive NFT drop. In fact, stakers participating will also get whitelisted for our upcoming IDO along with a guaranteed min APY of 36%.”SINGAPORE, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, a leading group farming staking protocol announced the launch of Cohort 36 which which live on BSC featuring leading DeFi projects including SpaceSwap ($MILK2), BattleVerse ($BVC), NFT4Play ($4PLAY), and UniFarm ($UFARM) - latter being the project itself. Stakers can earn a min APY of 36% by staking in this cohort and also a chance to get whitelisted for the upcoming IDO on our Launchpad — UniFarm Launch. That’s not all, UniFram has partnered with NFT4Play for an NFT Drop worth ~$25000.
UniFarm is a decentralized multichain farming pool where innovative Defi projects form a reward pool allowing multiple token farming options. The platform’s unique framework helps in reducing volatility and potential risks faced during farming, hence enhancing the overall return to the user’s crypto portfolio. This also means a higher reward gain for stakers and investors. So far, UniFarm has a Total Value Locked of nearly $150 Million in the past 1 year.
By participating in Cohort 36, users can grab NFT Drop worth ~$25000, which includes:
- A VIP NFT (worth $100 USDT) to everyone who stakes within 7 days of launch
- A Gold NFT (worth $50 USDT) to everyone who stakes within 14 days of launch
- A Silver NFT (worth $25 USDT) to everyone who stakes within 30 days of launch
At 30, 60, 90, 120, and 150 days the project will organise some more giveaways which will include Legendary NFTs (worth $500 USDT):
- 5 x Legendary NFTs (everyone who stakes has a chance)
- 5 x Legendary NFTs (must stake $4PLAY to qualify)
Introducing UniFarm Cohort 35:
UniFarm Cohort 36 will span for 180 days with a payout APY of 36% to 250%. The total prize pool for this cohort is $200,000, with $50,000 going to each project. This pool is on BSC Network, with BEP-20 Tokens. This is a locked pool and users can unstake their rewards only after the farm ends.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
SpaceSwap ($MILK2)
SpaceSwap aims to create residual income through the best that DeFi has to offer. It has introduced two significant innovations which have the power to transform DeFi.
BattleVerse ($BVC)
BattleVerse is a user-driven platform that empowers users by paying them for their time and enjoyment. By applying innovative tokenomics, financial, and gaming techniques, this platform also integrates the best-decentralized technology used in DeFi and NFTs, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.
NFT4Play ($4PLAY)
NFT4Play is a Play2Earn iGaming platform that requires players to use 4PLAY tokens to play and power up NFT cards. Players can participate in peer-to-peer duals, tournaments, leagues and place side bets against each other.
UniFarm ($UFARM)
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the greatest projects in the DeFi industry to deliver value to investors. UniFarm enables you to stake one token but receive many high-value tokens in return, thus your returns are automatically diversified in addition to a terrific APY.
Commenting on the launch, Tarusha Mittal, COO & Co-Founder, UniFarm said, "With Cohort 36, UniFarm is going bigger as we are delighted to partner with NFT4Play to organise a massive NFT drops for all our users. Infact, participation in this cohort is also a door to get whitelisted for our upcoming IDO which makes it an amazing opportunity; not to forget the minimum guaranteed APY of 36% to every staker and diversify your portfolio.”
