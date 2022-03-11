Assistant Attorney General, Administrative Law Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks an attorney to join the Administrative Law Unit, representing State agencies in employment and civil rights litigation before the Vermont Labor Relations Board, the Vermont Human Rights Commission, State and federal courts, and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Attorneys in the Administrative Law Unit work closely with the Department of Human Resources on contested employment and labor relations matters arising with respect to the State’s approximately 10,000 full and part-time employees. Examples of matters include employee discipline and performance grievances, the application of multiple collective bargaining agreements, and claims of discrimination in employment or public accommodation. The selected candidate will maintain a caseload of active litigation and conduct all phases of litigation in assigned matters.

The Administrative Law Unit is part of the General Counsel and Administrative Law (GCAL) Division of the AGO. Attorneys in the Administrative Law Unit work under the general supervision of the Unit’s Director and have the opportunity to do meaningful work in a collegial and supportive environment. The position is located in the Pavilion Building at 109 State Street in Montpelier.

At least five years’ experience as an attorney is required and litigation experience, especially in employment law, will be favorably considered. Candidates must have strong writing skills and the ability to effectively collaborate with the legal team, clients and other stakeholders, and must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in.

This Assistant Attorney General position is an exempt full-time position. Salary will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont offers a benefit package rivaling any employer in Vermont, which includes a top-notch health care plan, generous sick and annual leave and employer contribution to pension plans. Further, the AGO recognizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with AGO policies.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, a brief writing sample, and references to the AGO, attention Deb Matthews: AGO.Info@vermont.gov. Please indicate “Administrative Law Unit AAG” in your cover email.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: March 11, 2022