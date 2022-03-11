Michael’s Mission and Colorectal Cancer Alliance Partner to Increase Colorectal Cancer Screening Rates in NY, NJ and CT
Michael’s Mission and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance partner to increase colorectal cancer screening rates in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Michael’s Mission Co-Founder Scott Soussa Will Also Join the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s Board of Directors
Partnering with and joining the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is the next step in my life-long commitment to support others facing this terrible disease.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael’s Mission, a New York-based nonprofit co-founded by Scott Soussa, Shana Auerbach and Allyson Ocean, M.D., and the national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) today announced a partnership to increase colorectal cancer screening rates in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
— Scott Soussa
Combined, these states will tally an estimated 14,750 new colorectal cases and 4,520 deaths in 2022. The partnership will use targeted marketing and screening navigation to increase screening in the tri-state area.
Soussa, an investment management business leader from Rye, New York, has also been elected to serve on the Alliance’s Board of Directors, beginning March 11, 2022.
“We are thrilled Michael’s Mission and the Alliance will partner to protect and save lives in the tri-state area through screening,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Alliance. “As a member of our Board, Scott’s personal connection to this disease, previous involvement in a nonprofit, and business acumen will benefit the thousands of patients, survivors, caregivers, and family members we serve.”
Michael’s Mission was formed by Soussa and others to honor and remember his brother, Michael Soussa, by providing assistance to patients and families faced with a colorectal cancer diagnosis. Michael Soussa died at the age of 33 after nearly three and a half years of continuous treatment for colorectal cancer.
“My brother’s passing devastated our family, his fiancé, and his friends,” Soussa said. “Partnering with and joining the Alliance is the next step in my life-long commitment to support others facing this terrible disease. The Alliance has an incredible opportunity to make great strides against colorectal cancer, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”
Screening, which should begin at age 45 or earlier as directed by a health care provider, is the No. 1 way to prevent colorectal cancer — the second deadliest cancer among men and women combined in the U.S.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.
About Michael’s Mission
Michael’s Mission is focused on improving the quality of life and treatment options for those suffering from colorectal cancer through education, research and patient support. Michael’s Mission is a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Funds raised go to patient care and support and research initiatives led by a medical advisory board comprised of leading physicians.
Steven Bushong
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
+ +1 330-957-0484
sbushong@ccalliance.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other