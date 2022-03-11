Baby Pacifier Market is expected to reach $549.66 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2027.

Baby Pacifier

rise in disposable income of parent coupled with rapid urbanization has been some of the key factors that help drive the market in terms of value sales

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Pacifier Market by Type, Size, and Distribution Channel : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the baby pacifier market size was valued at $390.89 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $549.66 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.80% from 2019 to 2027.

Baby pacifier is one of the main types of baby care accessories that help to pacify fussy babies. There are various advantages associated with the use of baby pacifiers such as it offers temporary distraction, helps baby to fall asleep, and more importantly it reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Baby pacifier is one of those mandatory baby care products that are being used until the infant turns more than a year old. Hence, the segment has witnessed higher level of demand from the target customers. In recent years, manufacturers strategize on improvising its product offering that caters to specific requirements of target customers (parents of newborn). For instance, UK-based baby product manufacturer, Blue Maestro has come up with a connected baby pacifier that helps track baby’s temperature and sends readings directly to a parent’s smartphone.

Thus, the innovation factor helps drive the demand for baby pacifier products in the global market. According to an analysis, the birth rate in developing/emerging countries is increasing at a rapid rate. The countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Egypt indicate a higher birth rate than the US and the UK, and exhibit great potential for the baby toiletries market. As the number of babies increases, the utilization of several key baby accessories including baby pacifier incur higher level of demand. For instance, India has the highest birth rate in Asia-Pacific, which is approximately 19.95 children per 1000 members of the population and the country is the most attractive market for consumable goods

Post-delivery of the newborn child, baby pacifier is one of those mandatory baby care product that is being used until the child turns 1 year old. As a result, majority of the hospitals and clinics provide baby pacifiers to the newborn babies as a part of their service. For instance, Philips Avent Soothie pacifier is being distributed by hospitals across the U.S. as it helps soothe and calm newborns. It is made of hospital-grade, durable silicone without any odor or taste. Hence, the rise in demand for pacifiers from the hospital sector, help drive the growth of baby pacifier market in terms of value sales.

Over the past couple of years, some of the key manufacturers in the global baby pacifier market strategize on improvising its product offerings that caters to the specific requirement of target segment.

Researchers in UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital have developed a unique format of baby pacifier known as Pacifier-Activated Lullaby (PAL). The device plays parent’s recorded lullabies whenever a baby sucks on the pacifier. Similarly, Delta Medical Corporation has come up with a newline of baby pacifiers under the brand name of JollyPop. The product makes it compatible with all CPAP systems, nasal cannulas, and lateral positioning practice. Thus, innovation factor plays a key role in driving the value sales growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on region, Europe is the largest segment in 2019.

Based on type, the single piece baby pacifier occupied the maximum baby pacifier market share in 2019.

Based on the size, the small size baby pacifier occupied the maximum share in Baby Pacifier Market Analysis in 2019.

Based on the drivers, increase in the disposable income of the population is one of the key impacting factor of Baby Pacifier Market forecast.

Based on the region, North America is the fastest growing segment in Baby Pacifier Market Analysis in 2019.

Key players profiled in the report include Baby Shusher LLC, Doddle Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V, MAM Babyartikel GmbH, Mayborn Group Limited, Natursutten, Newell Brands, Inc., The Natural Baby Company, The White Company, Trebco Specialty Products, Inc.



