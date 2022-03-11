Anti-Acne Serum Market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026.

Allied

Anti-acne serum is a skin care product, which helps to treat blemishes and clarifies & exfoliates the skin

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Global Anti-Acne Serum Market by Gender and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global anti-acne serum market was valued at $810.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 22.2% of the anti-acne serum market share.

Anti-acne serum is a skin care product, which helps to treat blemishes and clarifies & exfoliates the skin. These products are processed with a blend of chemical formulation and natural ingredients such as glycerin, triethanolamine, isopropyl alcohol, salicylic acid, propylene glycol, carbomer, thymus vulgaris, leaf extract, orange peel extract, aloe vera extract, and mulberry extract.

The growth of the global anti-acne serum industry is majorly driven by increase in beauty consciousness among consumers and rise in disposable income. In addition, increase in spending on skin care products, which help to maintain clear complexion and glow of skin for a longer period of time boosts the anti-acne serum market growth. Moreover, the desire for quick recovery from acne augments the sale of anti-acne serum, thereby supplementing the growth of the market. Thus, rise in number of beauty-conscious customer eventually drives the growth of global anti-acne serum market size.

Over the years, anti-acne serum has evolved in terms of its functionalities. There are products available in the market that not only counter the problem of acne but also help to overcome aging signs such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of elasticity. For instance, iS Clinical anti-acne serum, manufactured by Science of Skincare, LLC, possesses anti-oxidant properties that not only heals blemishes but also help in improving the complexion of facial skin. Similarly, Clinique Laboratories, LLC that produces and sells anti-acne serums under its own brand name Clinique, claims that apart from treating acne problems, the product helps in curbing wrinkles as well as blackheads. Hence some of the key multiple functionalities offered by the products in as an influential anti-acne serum market trend.

Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, increase has been witnessed in the number of anti-acne serum users with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the anti-acne serum market have strategized on promoting their products and services on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and MySpace. Thus, rise in social media marketing is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global anti-acne serum market analysis is carried out on the basis of gender, distribution channel, and region. Depending on gender, the market is classified into male and female. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings of the Study:

By gender, the female segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20%.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the anti-acne serum market forecast.

Region wise, Europe is estimated to garner anti-acne serum market share of 32.3%.

Key players profiled in the anti-acne serum industry include Murad Europe Ltd., PCA Skin, GM Collin, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Mario Badescu), iS Clinical, Clinique Laboratories LLC, Dermstore LLC, Glossier, Inc., Sunday Riley, and Estée Lauder.

