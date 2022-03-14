The Salvation Army Thanks Red Kettle Partners for Generosity During 2021 Christmas Campaign
Over $126 million raised to support local programs and services in the northeastWEST NYACK, NEW YORK, U.S.A., March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory announced today that the public generously donated over $126 million in its 2021 Christmas campaign. Funds raised will help The Salvation Army provide continued service in Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
About 19 percent of this amount was raised through its iconic Red Kettle campaign, a percentage closely in line with previous year’s Christmas fundraisers. From its humble beginnings in 1891 as a local San Francisco fundraiser, the Red Kettle Campaign has become one of the most recognizable fundraising activities in the United States. Financial gifts received during the Christmas holiday season allow The Salvation Army to provide year-round programs and services to those in need.
As the nation’s largest private provider of social services, The Salvation Army works tirelessly to provide help and hope to those struggling to feed their families, keep a roof over their heads, overcome addiction, escape from human trafficking or domestic violence, or provide Christmas gifts for their children. The pandemic has placed significant strain on social service providers like The Salvation Army. As the threat of evictions and a resurging pandemic loomed over last year’s holiday season, The Salvation Army knew that the tsunami of need it had been dealing with since early 2020 would continue to grow.
Many loyal Red Kettle Partners generously supported the Christmas campaign by allowing the organization to place kettles outside their stores or on checkout counters and helped ensure “Hope Marches On” for those fighting the effects of pandemic poverty. These generous allies of The Salvation Army included ACME Markets, Giant Eagle, Kings Food Markets, Kroger, Market 32 Grocery Stores, Market Basket, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Shaw’s, Star Market, Stop & Shop, Tops Supermarkets, and Walmart.
“The Salvation Army is committed to meeting human needs wherever, whenever, and however we can,” said William Bamford, Territorial Commander for The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory. “We could not do what we do without the generosity and commitment of our Red Kettle Partners, who allow us to place kettles outside their stores, encourage their customers and staff to support us, run their own in-house fundraising campaigns, or collect toys or other items to donate to families during the Christmas season. These partners share The Salvation Army’s commitment to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”
“As The Salvation Army’s largest territorial kettle partner, Stop & Shop is proud to do our part in helping to raise funds that assist those in need throughout our communities,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations and Charitable Giving for Stop & Shop. “We are grateful to our customers and associates who generously donated to this campaign, especially during these challenging times.”
The Salvation Army continues to expand digital giving methods and awareness efforts to ensure people know they can donate or volunteer not just at Christmas but anytime during the year, and those contributions will help meet the needs of struggling families in their own communities. As part of this initiative, The Salvation Army recently launched a new campaign encouraging Americans to “Love Beyond” the holidays and donate year-round.
To learn more or make a difference in the lives of those in your community, visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
