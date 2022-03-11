Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Commercial or Corporate Cards Market with Competitor Analysis- JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup

global commercial or corporate cards market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global commercial or corporate cards market was valued at US$ 1,26.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 1,49.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2018-2026),

The Coherent Market Insights brings Comprehensive research about overall industry trend is presented in this Commercial or Corporate Cards Market survey report. A wide array of business insights is provided to help business players to make safe investment in the market. Key players can accomplish their business goals with the help of focused approach setting. It further gives understanding of complex environment of the market and hence new entrants overcome the risks involved in the business easily. Holistic performance of any industry can be tracked through this market analysis report. The Commercial or Corporate Cards Market report defines, segments, and projects the liquid ring vacuum pumps market based on type, material type, flow rate, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Leading Players - AirPlus International Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co. Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Corporate Spending Innovations Enterprises, Inc., NGC US, LLC, and Bank of China Limited.

North America held dominant position in the market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rising trend of digitalization and the region being early adopter of novel technologies are major factors aiding in growth of the market in this region. High adoption of commercial cards by various buyers and suppliers has become a major trend in the market in this region, as buyers are shifting from physical checks to electronic payment options. Moreover, electronically generated virtual card numbers are being increasingly adopted as a highly effective purchasing tool by various organizations in the U.S. According to the National Automated Clearinghouse Association, in the U.S., business-to-business electronic payment transactions witnessed an increase of 5.6% from 2016 to 2017.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Product Type:

⁍ Purchase Cards

⁍ Business Cards

⁍ Travel and Entertainment Cards

⁍ Gift Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Card Type:

⁍ Open-loop Cards

⁍ Closed-loop Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By End User:

⁍ Small & Mid-sized Enterprises

⁍ Large Enterprises

