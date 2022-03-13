Side-view Camera Systems Market Share Emerging Growth, Share, Growth, Insights, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for luxury vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- side-view camera systems market size reached USD 2.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 104.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing implementation of side view camera systems for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and increasing usage of side view camera systems for reducing blind spots is projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for luxury vehicles will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. Offer of more features in luxury car offerings and rising disposable income is boosting demand for luxury vehicles in the recent past. Luxury vehicles offer improved performance, more comfortable cabin, and all the latest safety and technologically advanced features, which is expected to increase implementation of side-view camera systems in luxury vehicles. In 2020 for instance, Lexus Motors Ltd. the availability of new technologies to its clients for even higher safety levels as well as convenience with the launch of digital side-view monitor for its ES 300h luxury hybrid vehicles in the Europe market.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Side-view Camera Systems market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies profiled in the global Side-view Camera Systems market:

Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Valeo SA, Magna International Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge, Inc., Samvardhana Motherson Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Gentex Corporation

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global side-view camera systems on the basis of camera type, component, vehicle type, and region:

Camera Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Single-camera System

Multi-camera System

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Camera

Display

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is highlighted in this report. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are elaborated further in this report. Major key players and their business development strategies are highlighted also in this report.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Side-view Camera Systems Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

