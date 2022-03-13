Virtual Reality in Medical Market Top Players, Size, Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of Virtual Reality in a varying range of treatments for patients is a major factor driving global VR in medical market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market size is expected to reach USD 3,975.0 Million at a revenue CAGR of 31.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of VR in treatment and therapies of patients with various conditions. VR systems are deployed by medical professionals to deliver more effective and efficient services to patients in a more personalized manner. VR systems are considered beneficial in saving considerable healthcare-related expenses, enhancing patient care, and improving service quality of bottom line care givers. Dissimilar to videos or various other two-dimensional media that are non-interactive, VR can simulate and provide sense of existence for individual patients in a comfortable and convenient setting. VR also offers significant advantages in patient assessment processes by delivering visual aids for enabling patient to be in proper position to enhance disease symptom assessment and management. VR devices are used for rapid capture of critical healthcare information, thus easing any interventions occurring before conduction of medical procedures.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Virtual Reality in Medical market for the forecast period, the study provides vital intelligence on the major opportunities, threats and challenges posed by the industry. Besides, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of some of the prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision, reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies Profiled in the Market- Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Firsthand Technology Inc., Orca Health Inc., General Electric, Alphabet Inc., AppliedVR Inc., SyncThink Inc., Osso VR Inc., and EchoPixel Inc.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Virtual Reality in Medical market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Virtual Reality in Medical market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Virtual Reality in Medical market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market on the basis of component, technology, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Head-Mounted Technology

Gesture Tracking Technology

Projector & Display Walls Technology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Radical Features of the Virtual Reality in Medical Market Report:

The report encompasses Virtual Reality in Medical market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Virtual Reality in Medical industry

