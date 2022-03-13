Human Capital Management Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Capital Management (HCM) market size reached USD 18.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) with HR solutions will boost market growth. Currently, demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning has increased at a rapid pace. Many businesses in various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), media & entertainment, and others are rapidly adopting cloud-based HCM solutions. Such solutions ensure secure access to various administrative functions through an innovative HR employee access portal. It further enables employees to access data remotely using smartphones and computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market revenue.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Human Capital Management market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SumTotal Systems, Inc., and Kronos Incorporated.

Emergen Research has segmented global Human Capital Management (HCM) on the basis of offering, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Payroll Management

Workforce Management

Talent Management

Applicant Tracking System

Core HR

HR Analytics

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Education

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Human Capital Management Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Human Capital Management market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Human Capital Management market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Human Capital Management industry.

