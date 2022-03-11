Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market New Empirical Research and Future Business Opportunities

Ultrasonic Non Destructive Testing Equipment Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market research report provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge their businesses and promote financial growth.

The Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:-

♦ Olympus

♦ GE Inspection Technologies

♦ Sonatest

♦ Danatronics

♦ James Instruments

♦ Eddyfi

♦ NDT Systems

♦ Qualitest International

♦ PaR Systems

♦ Trinity NDT

Global Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market: Key Developments

➡ In March 2019, Olympus, NDT equipment manufacturer, announced a launch of its “Olympus Industrial Research Chair on Ultrasonic Nondestructive Testing” with the Quebec engineering school École de technologie supérieure.

➡ In February 2018, Johnson & Allen Ltd, British manufacturer of MPI and DPI Equipment for NDT, announced that company will provide NDT equipment rental service, which covering magnetic particle and liquid penetrant inspection equipment.

➡ In December 2017, Mistras Group, Inc., a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, announced the acquisition of West Penn Non-Destruction Testing LLC, a provider of non-destructive testing services, for US$ 74 million in cash.

➡ This acquisition will enhanced the MISTRAS Group capability of in-house NDT Market services, especially for the customers from the aerospace industry.

Ultrasonic Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Taxonomy

On the basis of equipment, the global ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) market is classified into:

⁍ Thickness gauges

⁍ Digital flaw detectors

⁍ Phased array flaw detectors

⁍ Test machines.

⁍ Others

On the basis of component, the global ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) market is classified into:

⁍ Equipment

⁍ Service

On the basis of end use industry, the global ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) market is classified into:

⁍ Oil & gas

⁍ Power Generation

⁍ Aerospace & defense

⁍ Automotive & Transportation

⁍ Others

Reason to buy Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market report?

⁃ It helps the readers to get far-reaching comprehension and sagacious examinations Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market.

⁃ Readers can explore the creation structures, significant issues so that they can responds accordingly to minimize the headway danger.

⁃ It empowers the readers to visualize the most impacting driving and limiting powers in the Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment market and their impact on the overall market.

⁃ It answers the queries concerning the Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment market frameworks that are being grasped by driving separate affiliations.