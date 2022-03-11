Aircraft Refurbishing Market: Increasing Demand and Is Expected To Drive The Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for attractive interior lighting and in-flight entertainment systems is one of the key factors driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size – USD 4.55 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Brand endorsement is driving demand for aircraft refurbishing

The global aircraft refurbishing market size reached USD 4.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for attractive interior designs along with development of in-flight entertainment systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising competition among domestic and international airline carriers and need to comply with various standards, drive brand value, and offer more enhanced flight experience are some key factors resulting in refurbishing of aircraft and installation or more attractive interior design. Increasing focus on more advanced and efficient and enhanced travelling experience has been resulting in opening up of new and more lucrative revenue opportunities for players in the aircraft refurbishing industry.

Increasing demand for attractive interior lighting and in-flight entertainment systems is one of the key factors driving global aircraft refurbishing market growth

Interiors, including cabins and cockpits, are restructured and redesigned during refurbishment, and these processes provide additional benefits, including reduced operational costs and improved end-user travel experience. Aircraft refurbishing service providers continue to explore more efficient and cost-effective, and visually appealing ways of refurbishing aircraft. In addition, consumer electronics are also integrated and repackaged as in-flight entertainment system components. Because these electronic components have a limited lifespan, aircraft refurbishment plays a crucial role in keeping these components ahead of the competition and avoid obsolescence. Furthermore, because these technologies are rapidly becoming obsolete, key players have the opportunity to design, manufacture, and install customized in-flight entertainment systems while keeping up with new technological innovations. This factor is expected to create favorable business opportunities for market players in the near future.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Aircraft Refurbishing market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some major companies in the market report include Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Singapore Technologies Engineering Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik AG, AAR Corporation, Rolls Royce Holdings PLC, SIA Engineering Company Limited, Delta TechOps, SR Technics Switzerland AG, Turkish Technic, and MRO Holdings, Inc.

VIP cabin segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The refurbishment of VIP aircraft is on the rise as premium customers seek more luxurious travel experiences. Cabins are increasingly being used as a crucial area and part of the aircraft, and besides innovative interiors and offerings, branding and ultra-high tech lighting and other aspects are taking place through refurbishing.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to government initiatives and investments that support growth of the aerospace industry in countries in the region.

This report on the global Aircraft Refurbishing market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Aircraft Refurbishing market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Aircraft Refurbishing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Aircraft Refurbishing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Aircraft Refurbishing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Aircraft Refurbishing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft refurbishing on the basis of aircraft type, refurbishing type, applications, fitting type, and region:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Large Body Aircraft

Refurbishing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interior Refurbishing

Exterior Refurbishing

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger To Freighter

Commercial Cabin

VIP Cabin

Fitting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger Seat

LED Lighting

Retrofit

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Why choose emergen research ?

Extensive market scope covering all major offerings in the ecosystem

In-depth analysis for all the countries covered in each report

Current and upcoming trends impact analysis

Robust Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Developments

Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Aircraft Refurbishing market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

