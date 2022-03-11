The Automotive Ignition Coil Market Growth Is Mainly Driven By the Increasing Sales of Passenger Vehicles

global Automotive Ignition Coil Market

The global Automotive Ignition Coil Market was accounted for US$ 2,757.4 Mn in terms of value and 113,758 thousand units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.5% for the period 2020-2027.

The Automotive Ignition Coil Market report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

In comparison to other vendors in the field, the Automotive Ignition Coil Market research study provides an estimate of its revenue generation in the total market. It provides information on how suppliers compare to one another in terms of revenue creation and customer base. For the base year, knowing market share gives you an indication of the size and competitiveness of the suppliers. The market includes thorough information on the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and current developments, all of which will assist businesses in expanding their operations and increasing their financial growth.

Major Enterprises include:-

➼ Delphi Automotive LLP

➼ Continental AG

➼ Marshall Electric Corp

➼ DENSO Corporation

➼ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

➼ Robert Bosch GmbH

➼ Toyota

➼ Nissan Motor Co. Ltd

➼ Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas

An automotive ignition coil, also known as spark coil, is an induction coil that transforms the voltage of the battery to the thousands of volts needed to create an electric spark in the spark plugs to ignite the fuel. The spark plugs are fired directly from the coils. Automotive ignition coils play an important role in the smooth and efficient operation of the engine. Different types of ignition coils are available in the market, such as ignition coil rail, pencil ignition coil, double spark coil, electronic distributor coil, can-type ignition coil, etc. Automotive ignition coils are extensively used in passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCV), medium commercial vehicles (MCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).

Demand of automotive ignition coil is directly proportional to automotive production and sales. Thus, with increasing production and sales of aforementioned vehicles, the demand for ignition coil is also increasing, driving the automotive ignition coil market growth. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 310,294 units in October 2020, compared with 271,737 units in October 2019, registering a 14.19% growth. Whereas, PV sales stood at 271,249 units in December 2020, compared with 218,775 units in December 2019, registering a 23.99% growth. Therefore, with the increasing production of passenger vehicles, the demand for automotive ignition coil is also increasing.

Most of the newer cars on the market use have a hard plastic cover that is designed to protect the coil from damage. Moreover, demand for modern ignition coils is continuously increasing due to the trend of sustainability to support low fuel consumption. This in turn is expected to propel the automotive ignition coil market growth. However, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is major factor restraining growth of the automotive ignition coil market. This is due to growing concerns about environmental pollution, concerns regarding automotive emissions, and the decreasing prices of batteries.

Detailed Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, By Product Type:

⁍ Can-type Ignition Coil

⁍ Electronic Distributor Coil

⁍ Double Spark Coil

⁍ Pencil Ignition Coil

⁍ Ignition Coil Rail

⁍ Others

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, By Vehicle Types:

⁍ Passenger Cars

⁍ LCV

⁍ HCV

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, By Sales Channel:

⁍ OEM

⁍ Aftermarket

