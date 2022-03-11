AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The need for smart diagnosis to enhance the efficiency of the radiologist and increased adoption in hospitals is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Get a sample of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/355

Key Highlights From The Report

• In November 2020, Claritas HealthTech partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD. The technology is a new AI-powered telehealth-radiology platform and will enable online access for patients to review their clinical reports, radiology images and communicate with their physicians on a single platform.

• The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is growing due to the high prevalence of different lifestyles associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer and the rise in the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The growing demand for imaging tools is impacting market demand.

• There are several usages of machine learning due to the image acquisition process, from automated image protocol selection to ensure the patient is positioned correctly for the scan. It can lead to fewer repeat scans and saves time for both the patient and providers.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions industry are:

Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market on the product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Software

1. Subscription Software License

2. Perpetual Software License

3. Fee-Per Case Software License

o Hardware

• Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Image Acquisition

o Image Analysis

o Reporting and Communication

o Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

o Detection

o Triage

o Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

o Equipment Maintenance

• Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o General Imaging

o Specialty Imaging

1. Oncology

2. Neurology

3. Orthopedics

4. Cardiology

5. Respiratory

6. Others

• Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o On-Premise Solutions

o Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

• Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Magnetic Resonance (MR)

o X-Ray

o Imaging Systems

o Computed Tomography (CT)

o Ultrasound

o Mammography

o Multimodality Imaging Systems

o Others

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

The Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/355

Radical Features of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Report:

• The report encompasses AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/355

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Dental 3D Printing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/dental-3d-printing-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-12-46-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-26-5-percent-according-to-latest-analysis-by-emergen-research/

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/hemodynamic-monitoring-devices-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-1-566-7-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-1-percent-according-to-latest-analysis-by-emergen-research-/

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/near-infrared-spectroscopy-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-437-3-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-2-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-11-62-billion-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-9-0-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Reproductive Genetics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/reproductive-genetics-market-size-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-11-23-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-12-3-percent-according-to-latest-analysis-by-emergen-research/

Blockchain in Healthcare Market

Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market