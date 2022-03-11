Cancer Biomarkers Market: Growth in popularity of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics

cancer biomarkers industry was estimated at $10.94 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $26.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer, development of biological & targeted drug therapies, and reliability of cancer biomarkers fuel the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market. On the other hand, high cost of drug development, threat of failure associated with cancer treatment, and unregulated government regulations & reimbursement policies impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cancer biomarkers industry was estimated at $10.94 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $26.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

COVID-19 scenario-

Prevention of cancer by analyzing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic methods is an effective approach to obtain quick results for the treatment.So, although a number of industries have been badly affected by the pandemic, the medical diagnostics industry has, quite naturally, not confronted the impacts on a severe note.

However, the global lockdown has led to postponement of the procedures and accordingly, there's been a short-term decline in the revenue rate in cancer biomarkers market. But, it's expected that the market would experience massive gains through the end of the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global Cancer Biomarkers Market based on type, application, and region.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the major share, garnering more than one-third of the global cancer biomarkers market, owing to strong focus on innovation and technological advancements in healthcare & diagnostics in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in prevalence of cancer, rise in patient awareness, and increase in disposable incomes in the province.

Frontrunners in the industry-

