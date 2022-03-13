Wearable Gaming Market 2021 Emerging Rapidly With Global Latest Trends, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of cloud-based virtual reality gaming solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- wearable gaming market size reached USD 19.13 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.5%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for virtual reality/augmented reality-based games is a key factor driving global wearable gaming market revenue growth. In addition, increasing adoption of 5G technology is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the global wearable gaming market.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Wearable Gaming market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Virtual reality and augmented reality provide a realistic and immersive simulation of a three-dimensional environment to gamers. With rapid growth in digitalization, virtual reality has gained momentum in the gaming industry to enable developers and manufacturers to maximize profits and significantly improve customer experience. Majority of large-scale game development companies are thus leveraging virtual reality to transform the user experience and drive business value. Most of the virtual reality games available in the market are online, individual or multiplayers virtual reality games. Rising demand for online video gaming is expected to drive growth of the market. Virtual reality games can be played on different computing devices including specialized game consoles, standalone systems, or on advanced laptops and PCs, which is further preopening up opportunities for market players to develop more advanced VR headsets to provide gamers a more immersive experience.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Wearable Gaming market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Wearable Gaming market:

Oculus VR Inc., HTC Corporation, Sony Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Avegant Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., ICAROS GmBH, and Fove Inc.

Cloud VR gaming is a strong-interaction application that introduces cloud computing technology to VR gaming platforms. The cloud platform performs image rendering and complex computing of games, and compresses them into audio and video streams for transmission over high-speed broadband networks such as 5G to players' headsets so that players does not require to purchase high-end PCs to experience a good gaming experience. This is expected to drive popularity of cloud VR gaming and in turn support revenue growth of the global wearable gaming market over the forecast period.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable gaming market on the basis of product type, age group, user type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

VR-Headset

Haptic Devices

Wearable Gaming Body Suit

Wearable Controller

Others

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 15 Years

15-30 Years

30-45 Years

Above 45 Years

User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Individual

Commercial Space

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Wearable Gaming market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Wearable Gaming Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

